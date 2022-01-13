Left Menu

Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests mandatory for entering Kashmir hospitals

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Kashmir on Thursday directed the hospital administrations in the valley not to allow patients and attendants enter the medical facilities without taking a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in view of the surge in the number of cases.

In a circular, Director Health Services Kashmir, M A Rather, asked all chief medical officers, medical superintendents, block medical officers in the valley to get COVID-19 SOPs/guidelines properly implemented in all healthcare institutions falling under their administrative control.

The move comes in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the country and the detection of cases of the new Omicron variant in many states and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir.

''Besides, they will ensure that no patient/attendant is allowed to enter the hospital premises unless & until rapid antigen test (RAT) is undertaken and masks are put on the face by them properly," the circular said.

However, in case of dire emergencies, the need-based protocols should be followed, the Director Health Services Kashmir said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

