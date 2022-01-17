Poland in fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, says minister

Poland is in the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health minister said on Monday, adding that he expected the country to report over 20,000 daily cases on Tuesday and a peak of 60,000 in mid-February.

"In today's results, which we will report in full tomorrow, there is a risk that the barrier of 20,000 infections will be broken," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

