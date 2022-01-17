Poland in fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic, says minister
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:58 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland is in the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health minister said on Monday, adding that he expected the country to report over 20,000 daily cases on Tuesday and a peak of 60,000 in mid-February.
"In today's results, which we will report in full tomorrow, there is a risk that the barrier of 20,000 infections will be broken," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adam Niedzielski
- Poland
Advertisement