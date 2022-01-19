U.S. CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday advised against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases including for Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High," telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain and Bolivia.

