Mexico reports record number of COVID-19 cases as testing increases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-01-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 05:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico registered a record daily increase of more than 60,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as the country steps up testing for the virus.

In the past 24 hours, more than 150,000 test results were logged, the ministry's data showed, far more than Mexico was registering at the start of the month.

With 60,552 new infections, the number of overall cases since the pandemic began increased to 4,495,310 while 323 more deaths brought the overall death toll to 302,112.

