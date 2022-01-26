S.Korea's daily new COVID count exceeds 13,000 for first time

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 count exceeded 13,000 for the first time amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a meeting on Wednesday.

The record came a day after the daily tally hit an all-time high at 8,571. Omicron became dominant in South Korea last week and is likely to account for more than 90% of new infections over the next few weeks, with the daily numbers surging to 20,000 to 30,000 or more, health officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)