Ukraine reports record 37,351 COVID daily cases - ministry

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 37,351 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. The previous high of 34,408 cases was a day earlier. Ministry data showed 149 new related deaths, putting the total above 100,000. Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 4.02 million, with 100,031 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 11:54 IST
