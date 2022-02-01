Left Menu

Italy reports 133,142 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 427 deaths

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:07 IST
Italy reported 133,142 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 57,715 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 427 from 349. Italy has registered 146,925 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,873 on Tuesday, down from 19,913 a day earlier. There were 107 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 112 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 1,549 from a previous 1,584.

Some 1.25 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 478,314, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

