Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in 5 African countries -WHO scientist
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:37 IST
The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development.
"BA.2 ... has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing.
"We are very concerned," she said.
