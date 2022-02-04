Left Menu

COVID cases stabilizing across country: MoS Health

As on January 31, the COVID-19 trajectory seems to be stabilizing and even declining in certain states and UTs, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry continues to closely monitor COVID-19 trajectory in the country, he said.

An upsurge of COVID cases in the country was observed by the end of December, 2021, which was primarily driven by the Omicron variant, Pawar said in a written reply.

In April-May, 2021, a high number of cases were reported on a daily basis across the country. On May 7, 2021, 4,14,188 new COVID cases were reported in the country.

During the present surge, the Union Health Ministry has continued to urge and advise all states and UTs to maintain focus on surveillance and containment.

It has also advised to undertake appropriate clinical management of cases, and strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour, besides focusing on vaccination, the minister said. Vaccination for young adolescents (15-18 years of age) and precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly with co-morbidity was also started. Health infrastructure was upgraded through funds provided under ECRP-II package to the States.

