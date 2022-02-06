Left Menu

Italy reports 77,029 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 229 deaths

Italy reported 77,029 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 93,157 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths decreased to 229 from 375. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 1,431 from a previous 1,411. Some 686,544 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 846,480, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:05 IST
Italy reports 77,029 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 229 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 77,029 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 93,157 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths decreased to 229 from 375. Italy has registered 148,771 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.62 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,498 on Sunday, down from 18,615 a day earlier. There were 105 new admissions to intensive care units, edging up from 104 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 1,431 from a previous 1,411.

Some 686,544 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 846,480, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022