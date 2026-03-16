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JD.com Challenges Amazon with European Joybuy Launch

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has launched Joybuy in several European countries, targeting Amazon. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to shield citizens from economic impacts of the Iran conflict. English polo figures face accusations of laundering Venezuelan oil proceeds, while UK considers EU tuition fee cuts post-Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:23 IST
JD.com Challenges Amazon with European Joybuy Launch

JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce powerhouse, has unveiled its Joybuy online marketplace across the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, marking a significant expansion beyond its domestic borders and directly challenging market leader Amazon.

In political news, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to protect citizens from the economic repercussions of the ongoing conflict in Iran. His government is preparing to assist households with rising energy costs, promising aid worth about 50 million pounds while clamping down on profiteering.

Meanwhile, in financial misconduct news, two prominent English polo patrons have been implicated in a scheme to launder proceeds from the illicit sale of Venezuelan oil. This development is part of broader financial scrutiny, as UK officials signal potential tuition fee reductions for EU students as part of a post-Brexit relationship reset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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