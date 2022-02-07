Honduran president tests positive for COVID

Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Sunday, adding that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.

The 62-year-old, who put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup, was sworn into office in late January. Castro said on Twitter that an earlier test had been negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)