Left Menu

Government to fund a quarter of a million more free flu vaccines

“Up to 2-million New Zealanders will be eligible for a free flu vaccination in 2022,” Andrew Little said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:04 IST
Government to fund a quarter of a million more free flu vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government will fund a quarter of a million more free flu vaccines for this year's winter campaign to protect our most vulnerable communities and the health system, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

"Up to 2-million New Zealanders will be eligible for a free flu vaccination in 2022," Andrew Little said.

"The efforts of the team of 5 million have helped prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19.

"Now, as we prepare to reconnect to the world, we can expect to see more seasonal flu in New Zealand. Vaccinating more people from the flu will save lives, preserve capacity in our hospitals, and is a part of our plan to get through the COVID-19 pandemic," Andrew Little said.

The flu vaccine can be safely administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine - whether that be a booster shot or paediatric vaccine.

There is no requirement to have a gap between the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine except for the Zostavax shingles vaccine.

"It's so important we continue to do what we can to protect our most vulnerable and this is another way that we can keep New Zealanders safe," Andrew Little said.

Clinical experts at the Ministry of Health and PHARMAC are currently updating the eligibility criteria for a free flu vaccination with a focus on reducing the age of eligibility for at-risk populations, and potentially including a wider range of young people.

Currently flu vaccinations are free for pregnant women, over 65s, and people who have certain medical conditions including those with cancer and diabetes.

This campaign will run alongside wider paediatric vaccination campaigns to better protect our vulnerable communities from preventable disease.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022