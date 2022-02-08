Government to fund a quarter of a million more free flu vaccines

The Government will fund a quarter of a million more free flu vaccines for this year's winter campaign to protect our most vulnerable communities and the health system, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

"Up to 2-million New Zealanders will be eligible for a free flu vaccination in 2022," Andrew Little said.

"The efforts of the team of 5 million have helped prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19.

"Now, as we prepare to reconnect to the world, we can expect to see more seasonal flu in New Zealand. Vaccinating more people from the flu will save lives, preserve capacity in our hospitals, and is a part of our plan to get through the COVID-19 pandemic," Andrew Little said.

The flu vaccine can be safely administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine - whether that be a booster shot or paediatric vaccine.

There is no requirement to have a gap between the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine except for the Zostavax shingles vaccine.

"It's so important we continue to do what we can to protect our most vulnerable and this is another way that we can keep New Zealanders safe," Andrew Little said.

Clinical experts at the Ministry of Health and PHARMAC are currently updating the eligibility criteria for a free flu vaccination with a focus on reducing the age of eligibility for at-risk populations, and potentially including a wider range of young people.

Currently flu vaccinations are free for pregnant women, over 65s, and people who have certain medical conditions including those with cancer and diabetes.

This campaign will run alongside wider paediatric vaccination campaigns to better protect our vulnerable communities from preventable disease.

