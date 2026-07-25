Victory in the Streets: Youth Protests Lead to Minister's Resignation in India

Indian youth celebrated after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, marking the end of intense protests. The demonstrations were sparked by exam paper leaks impacting 2 million students, igniting wider frustrations about job prospects. The government agreed to all demands, including exam reforms, amid forthcoming state elections and heightened tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 20:44 IST
Victory in the Streets: Youth Protests Lead to Minister's Resignation in India
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In a dramatic turn of events, Indian youth protesters have called off their demonstrations, celebrating the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The decision marks the end of weeks-long protests triggered by a major exam paper leak scandal affecting 2 million students.

The movement, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, highlighted deep-seated frustrations among young Indians regarding job prospects and governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government agreed to all the protesters’ demands, including exam system reforms, in a move to quell the unrest ahead of key state elections.

Celebrations erupted at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as crowds chanted patriotic slogans. Authorities restored mobile internet and reopened Metro stations as a gesture of goodwill following Pradhan's resignation, emphasizing the significance of this youth-led victory.

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