Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Tour De France Mountain Stage

In a dramatic Tour de France showdown, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz emerged victorious in the final mountain stage at Alpe d'Huez on Saturday. Demonstrating remarkable endurance, Carapaz claimed his second stage win in three days and secured the mountains classification title.

The stage, a 170.9-km route from Le Bourg-d'Oisans, witnessed American rider Sepp Kuss enduring two crashes in the closing kilometers, eventually finishing third behind Belgium's Remco Evenepoel. Carapaz, part of an early breakaway group, maintained his lead despite the challenges.

With the penultimate stage concluded, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar remains the race leader, poised to secure his fifth Tour de France title. Sunday's shortened finale due to wildfires near Bordeaux will wrap up this year’s cycling extravaganza.