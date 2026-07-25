Fuel Struggles Persist: Siberia Faces Continued Gasoline Challenges

Russian regions, especially in Siberia, continue to struggle with fuel shortages. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported ongoing issues despite government interventions.

Measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market followed drone attacks on oil refineries, which caused gasoline shortages and price surges. Novak indicated that while the conditions are stabilizing, significant challenges remain.

An export ban on gasoline will remain until year's end, with diesel restrictions easing as recovery occurs. Kazakhstan may provide surplus fuel to Russia, as exemplified by a recent 1,000 metric ton shipment in July.