Fuel Struggles Persist: Siberia Faces Continued Gasoline Challenges
Russian regions, notably Siberia, are grappling with fuel shortages following Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries. Despite measures to stabilize the market, difficulties persist. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced an extension of a gasoline export ban and potential imports from Kazakhstan to alleviate the situation.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian regions, especially in Siberia, continue to struggle with fuel shortages. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported ongoing issues despite government interventions.
Measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market followed drone attacks on oil refineries, which caused gasoline shortages and price surges. Novak indicated that while the conditions are stabilizing, significant challenges remain.
An export ban on gasoline will remain until year's end, with diesel restrictions easing as recovery occurs. Kazakhstan may provide surplus fuel to Russia, as exemplified by a recent 1,000 metric ton shipment in July.