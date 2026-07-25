Lando Norris Breaks Mercedes' Pole Position Streak at Hungarian Grand Prix
Lando Norris secured a pole position for McLaren at the Hungarian Grand Prix, snapping Mercedes' 10-race pole streak. This marked the first time in the season that Mercedes didn't lead the starting grid. Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari closely trailed Norris, narrowly missing out by 0.012 seconds.
- Country:
- Hungary
Lando Norris, driving for McLaren, claimed pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday, ending Mercedes' streak of 10 consecutive poles.
This development marked a first for the season where the dominant Mercedes was not leading the grid.
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton will start alongside Norris, having missed pole position by only 0.012 seconds, leaving the seven-time world champion in second place.
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