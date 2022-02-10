COLUMN-As the world reopens, China faces tough COVID choices

As Australia and New Zealand pressed ahead week with plans to ease border restrictions, Hong Kong was this week introducing its toughest measures yet against COVID-19, and authorities in China were locking down the aluminum-producing city of Baise, pushing the price of the metal to its highest levels in 14 years. After two years battling the pandemic, and with the global vaccination campaign against it now underway for over a year, some parts of the world are now trying to shrug off the disease, with Britain and the United States increasingly reopening their societies despite the impact of the highly contagious but often less lethal Omicron coronavirus variant.

China still has the stated policy objective of entirely eradicating COVID-19 – a so-called "zero COVID" policy – and Baise is not the first major mainland city to be locked down since December. Chinese-administered Hong Kong is also trying to control its own outbreak, and reporting upwards of 600 cases a day. For now, the numbers of detected cases remain small. In Baise, officials reported around 100 positive cases, having tested around 10% of its 4 million people. But the spread is continuing, leading to growing concern that more people have been infected than official numbers suggest.

The Baise outbreak is seen as particularly difficult to control, with many people traveling in China over the Lunar New Year. The chances of driving numbers in China to zero may be slim but this is both a political and a public health decision, closely tied with the reputation of the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Xinping. Since the start of the pandemic, China has increased surveillance and legal restrictions, largely under the guise of public health measures, while further restricting civil liberties and freedom of the press in Hong Kong.

The People's Daily party-run newspaper has said that reopening Hong Kong with case numbers at the current level would spell "disaster", while the South China Morning Post ran an editorial suggesting it was time to begin reopening the economy and living with the virus. FUNDAMENTAL QUESTION

How Beijing chooses to handle the pandemic endgame will have an impact both on its own future and on relations with the rest of the world. It must decide whether and how to reopen its borders, admit foreign visitors and allow its own people to come and go abroad. As fluctuations in the aluminum market, this week have shown, such decisions bring broader global economic implications. A China that flips lockdown switches off and on across swathes of its economy would be likely to drag on global growth. But so too would a China where the pandemic gets out of control.

This week Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told the state-run Global Times that he believed the pandemic was on the wane globally but that China would not adjust its "dynamic zero-tolerance" policy for now because vaccines alone could not control the virus. That is substantially different from the previously suggested policy on Hong Kong, which was reported in December to have decided to reopen its borders once 80% of its population, including vulnerable groups such as the elderly, have received a vaccine. It is now at that level across the territory, but the elderly population is thought to be lagging far behind.

This week, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a tightening of regulations, including limiting social gatherings to two families and closing venues – leaving the territory largely isolated from China, with 90% of flights canceled and stringent quarantine regulations in place. JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA

China isn't the only country to be cautious. Japan reported 159 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, prompting the government to reintroduce restrictions across much of the nation even as countries such as Britain and the United States tolerate significantly higher numbers for weeks on end. South Korea has recorded fewer than 7,000 COVID-related deaths but daily cases are soaring because of the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant and it has extended social distancing rules.

Much of Asia is already in the process of reopening, with the twin holdout states of Australia and New Zealand now letting Omicron spread through their largely vaccinated populations before allowing foreign travel in and out during 2022. If China is to adopt that approach, it may require more sophisticated messaging than in the past to show that such an approach is justified and safe. More than 80% of China's population have been vaccinated but, depending on the efficacy of its vaccines, there might still be big outbreaks and deaths on a scale that brings further criticism of the government.

That, however, might not be the only factor in the decision. As Beijing has discovered during the Winter Olympics, the public health measures imposed for COVID-19 have proved a powerful tool for social control and stifling protest and dissent. Those in power may not wish to let that go – or let Hong Kong rediscover enthusiasm for a different path. *** Peter Apps is a writer on international affairs, globalization, conflict, and other issues. He is the founder and executive director of the Project for Study of the 21st Century; PS21, a non-national, non-partisan, non-ideological think tank. Paralyzed by a war-zone car crash in 2006, he also blogs about his disability and other topics. He was previously a reporter for Reuters and continues to be paid by Thomson Reuters. Since 2016, he has been a member of the British Army Reserve and the UK Labour Party.

