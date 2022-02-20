Left Menu

Brazil registers 851 COVID deaths on Saturday

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-02-2022 04:01 IST
Brazil registered 851 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 108,725 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered a total of 643,880 coronavirus deaths and 28,167,587 total confirmed cases.

Brazil has experienced a severe spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks due the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, though the lethality of the current wave is much lower than previous waves due to relatively high vaccination rates.

