As Norway Prepare To Face Brazil In The Last Of The World Cup This Sunday An Opponent They Have Never Lost To Managing Player Fatigue Has Become A Central Focus Star Striker Erling Haaland Scored Norways Thminute Winner In The Win Against Ivory Coast On Tuesday

Norway is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Brazil in the last 16 of the World Cup this Sunday. However, managing player fatigue has emerged as a major concern for the team. Star striker Erling Haaland, who netted the winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, admitted feeling 'dead tired' afterward and unable to handle extra time. Alongside team captain Martin Odegaard, both players were rested during Norway's previous 4-1 group stage defeat to France, highlighting the toll of their intense domestic seasons.

Head coach Stale Solbakken expressed concerns about Haaland's condition, stating he appeared 'on his last legs' early in the second half, raising worries ahead of the Brazil match. Dom Rae, a sports and exercise medicine expert, noted that undoing chronic fatigue isn't possible, but player freshness can be achieved by kick-off. Both Norway and Brazil face similar challenges due to travel schedules and the host cities' climate. Norway has a shorter, five-day break before the next match compared to Brazil's six days.

According to Rae, peak fatigue typically occurs 48-72 hours after exertion, with recovery expected by day five. He considers Norway's shorter turnaround advantageous compared to Brazil’s. After a group match against Iraq, Norway's squad was allowed to sightsee in New York, a decision Rae endorsed for its psychological benefits. He also emphasizes the importance of hydration breaks, noting the rise in electrolyte and glycogen usage during high-temperature matches.