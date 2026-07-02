Norway's World Cup Challenge: Battling Fatigue Ahead of Brazil Clash

Norway is set to face Brazil in the World Cup's last 16, but managing player fatigue, especially concerning star Erling Haaland, is a key concern. Both Haaland and Martin Odegaard were rested in the last group match due to exhaustion from intense domestic seasons. Coach Stale Solbakken aims to prepare the players for the crucial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | As Norway Prepare To Face Brazil In The Last Of The World Cup This Sunday An Opponent They Have Never Lost To Managing Player Fatigue Has Become A Central Focus Star Striker Erling Haaland Scored Norways Thminute Winner In The Win Against Ivory Coast On Tuesday | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:03 IST
Norway's World Cup Challenge: Battling Fatigue Ahead of Brazil Clash
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Norway is gearing up for a crucial showdown against Brazil in the last 16 of the World Cup this Sunday. However, managing player fatigue has emerged as a major concern for the team. Star striker Erling Haaland, who netted the winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, admitted feeling 'dead tired' afterward and unable to handle extra time. Alongside team captain Martin Odegaard, both players were rested during Norway's previous 4-1 group stage defeat to France, highlighting the toll of their intense domestic seasons.

Head coach Stale Solbakken expressed concerns about Haaland's condition, stating he appeared 'on his last legs' early in the second half, raising worries ahead of the Brazil match. Dom Rae, a sports and exercise medicine expert, noted that undoing chronic fatigue isn't possible, but player freshness can be achieved by kick-off. Both Norway and Brazil face similar challenges due to travel schedules and the host cities' climate. Norway has a shorter, five-day break before the next match compared to Brazil's six days.

According to Rae, peak fatigue typically occurs 48-72 hours after exertion, with recovery expected by day five. He considers Norway's shorter turnaround advantageous compared to Brazil’s. After a group match against Iraq, Norway's squad was allowed to sightsee in New York, a decision Rae endorsed for its psychological benefits. He also emphasizes the importance of hydration breaks, noting the rise in electrolyte and glycogen usage during high-temperature matches.

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