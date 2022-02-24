Left Menu

Maha: White tiger from Aurangabad zoo hospitalised

A six-year-old white tiger from Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtras Aurangabad was hospitalised after it stopped eating its meals, a zoo official said on Thursday.The white tiger named Veer is among the 12 tigers housed in Siddharth Garden Zoo. There are nine yellow and three white tigers at the facility.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:17 IST
Maha: White tiger from Aurangabad zoo hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old white tiger from Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad was hospitalised after it stopped eating its meals, a zoo official said on Thursday.

The white tiger named Veer is among the 12 tigers housed in Siddharth Garden Zoo. There are nine yellow and three white tigers at the facility. ''Veer was not eating properly, so he was shifted to a hospital located in the zoo premises. Blood tests were conducted and he is undergoing treatment,'' the official said. A team of doctors from Parbhani was also called in to check the big cat's condition, he said, adding that the feline will be shifted to his cage once his condition improves. Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey visited the zoo on Thursday and gave instructions for the tiger's care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022