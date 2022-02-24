Maha: White tiger from Aurangabad zoo hospitalised

A six-year-old white tiger from Siddharth Zoo in Maharashtra's Aurangabad was hospitalised after it stopped eating its meals, a zoo official said on Thursday.

The white tiger named Veer is among the 12 tigers housed in Siddharth Garden Zoo. There are nine yellow and three white tigers at the facility. ''Veer was not eating properly, so he was shifted to a hospital located in the zoo premises. Blood tests were conducted and he is undergoing treatment,'' the official said. A team of doctors from Parbhani was also called in to check the big cat's condition, he said, adding that the feline will be shifted to his cage once his condition improves. Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey visited the zoo on Thursday and gave instructions for the tiger's care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)