Left Menu

Saudi Arabia, France agree to set up joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:00 IST
Saudi Arabia, France agree to set up joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia and France agreed to establish a joint working mechanism to provide support to Lebanese people, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The agreement came during talks between Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris.

The two agreed on financing several humanitarian projects in Lebanon, which includes offering direct support to hospitals and first health care centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022