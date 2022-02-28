Saudi Arabia, France agree to set up joint working mechanism to support Lebanese people
Saudi Arabia and France agreed to establish a joint working mechanism to provide support to Lebanese people, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
The agreement came during talks between Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris.
The two agreed on financing several humanitarian projects in Lebanon, which includes offering direct support to hospitals and first health care centers.
