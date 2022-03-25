Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:00 IST
Gujarat logs 13 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 282
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat has registered 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that raised the tally of infections to 12,23,845, an official from the state health department said on Friday.

With no fresh fatalities reported during the day, the toll stood at 10,942, while the count of recoveries 12,12,621 after 26 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 282 active cases, the official said.

As per an official release, no new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,845 new cases 13, deaths 10,942, discharged 12,12,621 active cases 282 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

