No new Covid case reported in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 27-03-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 12:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The overall COVID-19 infection tally remained unchanged at 28,218 in Ladakh as no new case was reported, officials said on Sunday.

The recovery of four patients during the past 24 hours has brought down the number of active cases in Leh district to 18, while Kargil has already become coronavirus free, the officials said.

According to officials, no virus-linked death took place on Saturday as the death toll from the pandemic also remained unchanged at 228 with 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil. The number of overall recoveries has gone up to 27,972, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

