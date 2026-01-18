Left Menu

Global News Highlights: Tensions Rise Amid International Disputes

From ICE arrests in Minneapolis to international trade agreements, recent world events spotlight tensions between nations. Key stories include Peter Brown's vigil at schools against ICE, Trump's peace board draft asking for $1 billion, and Syria's advances against Kurdish-held towns. EU-Mercosur trade deal also marks a milestone.

Updated: 18-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:27 IST
In a world teeming with tension, Peter Brown stands as a solitary figure against the backdrop of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Minneapolis. Armed with a whistle and walkie-talkie, the 81-year-old retired lawyer remains vigilant outside Green Central Elementary, ready to sound the alarm.

In international political arenas, high-stakes maneuvers continue. The Trump administration's draft charter for a peace board, requiring a $1 billion membership fee, reflects Washington's diplomatic strategies, while tensions persist over Syria's military advances.

Meanwhile, economic landscapes shift as the European Union and Mercosur finalise a historic trade agreement. With negotiations spanning 25 years, this deal seeks to lower tariffs and foster economic collaboration between the two regions.

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

