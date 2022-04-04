Left Menu

Italy reports 30,630 coronavirus cases on Monday, 125 deaths

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 30,630 COVID-19 related cases on Monday, against 53,588 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 125 from 118. Italy has registered 159,909 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.87 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,241 on Monday, up from 10,017 a day earlier. There were 36 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 42 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 483 from a previous 489.

