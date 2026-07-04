India's Electric Two-Wheeler Revolution: Ministers and Manufacturers Gear Up for Global Leadership

In a strategic move to enhance India's position in the global electric mobility sector, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy convened a high-level meeting with top electric two-wheeler manufacturers. The discussions centered on bolstering indigenous production and fostering a globally competitive electric mobility ecosystem.

During the interaction, industry leaders detailed their journey in developing homegrown electric mobility solutions, emphasizing indigenous engineering, product development, and domestic manufacturing. They articulated a vision to position India as a significant global hub for electric two-wheelers and called for extended policy support to further this goal.

The electric two-wheeler executives also highlighted the evolving needs of the sector, advocating for incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and exports. They urged revisions to the PLI Auto Scheme and sought the extension of the PM E-DRIVE Scheme. Minister Kumaraswamy assured participants of the government's commitment to fostering innovation and achieving India's sustainability goals, including Net Zero by 2070.