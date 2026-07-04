Ethanol Blending Boosts India's Energy Security and Environmental Health

India's ethanol blending initiative has strengthened energy security, improved farmer incomes, and reduced carbon emissions without harming vehicle engines or mileage. Former IOCL Chairman B Ashok clarifies misconceptions about E20 fuel, reinforcing its benefits confirmed through scientific studies and extensive field trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:08 IST
Ethanol Blending Boosts India's Energy Security and Environmental Health
B Ashok, Former Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's ambitious ethanol blending program has emerged as a significant boon for energy security, farm economies, and the environment, according to former Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) Chairman, B Ashok. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ashok underscored that scientific investigations have dispelled myths about the alleged drawbacks of E20 fuel.

Highlighting the economic and ecological advantages of the government's ethanol initiative, Ashok articulated the transformative impact of the program. "We have three main objectives, each with substantial positive effects on the nation," Ashok stated.

Ashok noted that ethanol blending has enabled India to conserve approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore previously spent on crude oil imports, equating to about 31 million tonnes of oil. This program has also substantially elevated farmers' incomes by around Rs 1,60,000 crore, he mentioned.

Further, Ashok pointed out the significant reduction of emissions by nearly 930 lakh CO2 equivalents, bolstering India's climate goals. He refuted concerns about potential vehicle damage from E20 fuel, citing rigorous scientific studies and field tests by notable institutions.

Research conducted ahead of the E20's implementation shows no adverse effects on vehicle performance, with exhaustive tests on passenger vehicles up to 40,000 kilometers and two-wheelers up to 20,000 kilometers.

Contrary to doubts about its impact on mileage, Ashok clarified the transition to E20 does not significantly affect fuel efficiency, which varies due to factors like maintenance and tire pressure. He discredited viral rumors claiming ethanol attracts insects, explaining post-distillation ethanol lacks residual sugar, with petrol as the majority in the blend.

Ashok also addressed concerns over vehicle warranties and insurance, asserting that there is no negative impact, as confirmed by auto manufacturers and insurers. "This should provide enough confidence for consumers to embrace E20 fuel," he affirmed.

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