Left Menu

Coronavirus: 13 new cases in MP; active count 79

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-04-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 22:18 IST
Coronavirus: 13 new cases in MP; active count 79
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,177 on Wednesday after the detection of 13 new cases, while nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,734, he said.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent.

The recovery count increased by 16 to reach 10,30,364, leaving the state with 79 active cases, the official said.

With 8,394 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in Madhya Pradesh went up to 28,906,831, he added.

A government release said that 11,64,55,847 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state. The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,177, new cases 13, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,364, active cases 79, number of tests so far 28,906,831.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022