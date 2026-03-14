Community Center Nightmare: Harrowing Assault in Beed District
A girl was abducted, raped, and left unconscious at a community center in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident, which was captured on video, has sparked outrage. The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the 'Pink Squad', a specialized women protection unit.
- Country:
- India
An appalling incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as a young girl was abducted and assaulted. The traumatizing event occurred on March 10 while the victim was at home with her husband.
According to police, the perpetrator forcefully entered the home, gagged, and kidnapped the victim. After committing the heinous act, he left her tied up and unconscious at a nearby community center.
Upon regaining consciousness the following day, the victim reported the ordeal to authorities, sparking widespread outrage after a video of the crime went viral. The Pimpalner police, along with the specialized 'Pink Squad', have apprehended the suspect and continue to investigate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Maharashtra
- Beed
- district
- abduction
- rape
- victim
- Pimpalner
- police
- crime
- community center
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