Left Menu

Community Center Nightmare: Harrowing Assault in Beed District

A girl was abducted, raped, and left unconscious at a community center in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident, which was captured on video, has sparked outrage. The accused has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the 'Pink Squad', a specialized women protection unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 14-03-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 23:17 IST
Community Center Nightmare: Harrowing Assault in Beed District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An appalling incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Beed district as a young girl was abducted and assaulted. The traumatizing event occurred on March 10 while the victim was at home with her husband.

According to police, the perpetrator forcefully entered the home, gagged, and kidnapped the victim. After committing the heinous act, he left her tied up and unconscious at a nearby community center.

Upon regaining consciousness the following day, the victim reported the ordeal to authorities, sparking widespread outrage after a video of the crime went viral. The Pimpalner police, along with the specialized 'Pink Squad', have apprehended the suspect and continue to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026