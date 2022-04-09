Italy reports 63,992 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 112 deaths
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:51 IST
Italy reported 63,992 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 66,535 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 112 from 144.
Italy has registered 160,658 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.
