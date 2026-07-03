Venezuela's Earthquake Response Under Scrutiny

Recasts With Comments From Rodriguez By Alberto Fajardo

Venezuela's Interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, dismissed accusations of a sluggish governmental response during a press conference addressing the nation's recent seismic disaster.

Rodriguez emphasized that the government promptly activated emergency protocols following the dual earthquakes that devastated the country's northern coast, claiming over 2,500 lives.

Despite her assertions, the rescue operations appear largely civilian-driven, featuring volunteers and lacking heavy machinery, as people continue aiding the affected areas' dire recovery efforts.