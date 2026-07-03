Venezuela's Earthquake Response Under Scrutiny
Venezuela's Interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, defended the government's response to two devastating earthquakes on the northern coast, rejecting criticisms of delayed action. Rodriguez highlighted immediate emergency measures and ongoing rescue efforts amidst widespread devastation and a rising death toll, while civilians and volunteers lead most of the on-ground rescue work.
Venezuela's Interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, dismissed accusations of a sluggish governmental response during a press conference addressing the nation's recent seismic disaster.
Rodriguez emphasized that the government promptly activated emergency protocols following the dual earthquakes that devastated the country's northern coast, claiming over 2,500 lives.
Despite her assertions, the rescue operations appear largely civilian-driven, featuring volunteers and lacking heavy machinery, as people continue aiding the affected areas' dire recovery efforts.
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