Italy reports 53,253 coronavirus cases, 90 deaths on Sunday
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:39 IST
Italy reported 53,253 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 63,992 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 90 from 112.
Italy has registered 160,748 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.
