Yen Stabilizes as US Jobs Data Eases Rate Hike Fears

The Japanese yen regained strength on Friday, trading at 161.2 levels, following a dip to a record low of 162.8 on Tuesday. The initial drop came amid speculation that the US Federal Reserve would aggressively raise interest rates in response to persistent inflation.

Fears of an imminent US rate hike have receded after the latest employment figures fell short of expectations, with only 57,000 jobs added in June. Despite the weaker jobs report, the US unemployment rate ticked down to 4.2%, primarily due to a decline in labor force participation.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama affirmed the government's commitment to stabilize the yen, stating that intervention measures would be taken when deemed necessary. Japan has already expended over USD 73 billion since April in foreign exchange interventions to curb currency volatility.

Utilizing the Foreign Exchange Fund Special Account (FEFSA), Japan aims to manage sharp fluctuations in the yen's value by conducting strategic buy-sell operations involving the US dollar and other major currencies.

With US inflation rates staying above the Federal Reserve's comfort levels, speculation about future rate hikes remains. Recently appointed Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the priority of controlling inflation. Meanwhile, an interim peace agreement between the US and Iran has helped lower oil prices.

The yen carry trade, a popular strategy involving borrowing yen at low interest rates and investing in higher-yield assets, has lately come under pressure. In 2024, Japan's unexpected interest rate hikes disrupted this trade, affecting US stock markets. Investors remain wary, fearing potential government intervention and further rate hikes in Japan could bolster volatility.