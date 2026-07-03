Emergence of a Strong El Niño: UN Predicts Rapid Development
The United Nations weather agency anticipates the rapid development of a strong El Niño over the coming months. Forecast models agree on the emergence of El Niño conditions in the Equatorial Pacific, according to Alvaro Silva, a scientist at the World Meteorological Organization.
The United Nations weather agency has announced a consensus among forecast models predicting that a strong El Niño will rapidly develop in the upcoming months.
Alvaro Silva, a scientist at the World Meteorological Organization, stated that El Niño conditions have already appeared in the Equatorial Pacific.
Experts concur that this development could lead to significant global climate impacts, urging for close monitoring in the coming period.