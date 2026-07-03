Emergence of a Strong El Niño: UN Predicts Rapid Development

The United Nations weather agency anticipates the rapid development of a strong El Niño over the coming months. Forecast models agree on the emergence of El Niño conditions in the Equatorial Pacific, according to Alvaro Silva, a scientist at the World Meteorological Organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | There Is An Agreement Between Forecast Models That A Strong El Nino Will Develop Rapidly Over The Coming Months | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:57 IST
Emergence of a Strong El Niño: UN Predicts Rapid Development
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The United Nations weather agency has announced a consensus among forecast models predicting that a strong El Niño will rapidly develop in the upcoming months.

Alvaro Silva, a scientist at the World Meteorological Organization, stated that El Niño conditions have already appeared in the Equatorial Pacific.

Experts concur that this development could lead to significant global climate impacts, urging for close monitoring in the coming period.

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