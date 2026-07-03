Heatwave Hastens Glacier Meltdown in Swiss Alps

Snow On Swiss Glaciers Disappeared Weeks Earlier Than Usual This Summer Under The Glare Of A European Heatwave

Swiss glaciers are melting at unprecedented rates due to recent heatwaves and reduced snowfall, according to scientists monitoring the situation. This summer, the disappearance of snow from the Alps occurred weeks earlier than usual.

By June 29, the Rhone Glacier had already reached 'Glacier Loss Day', a milestone indicating that the accumulated winter snow had melted, leaving exposed ice. Matthias Huss, from Glacier Monitoring Switzerland, highlighted the grave consequences, noting three more months remain for potential ice loss, which has taken centuries to form.

The severity of the situation is underscored by tourists who have witnessed drastic changes firsthand, with long-time visitor Harry Block describing the visible glacier shrinkage as a poignant indicator of climate change. Huss emphasized that glaciers are in a critical state, similar to the record-breaking conditions of 2022.