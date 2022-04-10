Left Menu

Vaccine unavailability, lack of trained staff force Goa postpone launch of precaution dose drive

Goa failed to begin the exercise of administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Sunday due to unavailability of jabs at some private vaccination centres and as the medical staff of such facilities is yet to be trained for the purpose, an official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:42 IST
Goa failed to begin the exercise of administering precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Sunday due to unavailability of jabs at some private vaccination centres and as the medical staff of such facilities is yet to be trained for the purpose, an official said. Most parts of the country on Sunday began giving precaution dose at private vaccination centres to those above 18 years of age, who have completed nine months since the administration of their second dose. Talking to reporters, Goa's immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said that precaution dose could not be given in the state due to technical reasons and the exercise would begin in the next two days after the issues are resolved. ''Some private vaccination centres have not received vaccines and also its staff is not trained for the purpose. But these issues would be resolved within the next two days, after which the precaution doses would be administered at private facilities in the state,'' he said. Each beneficiary will have to pay Rs 386 fee for this dose, Borkar added. The Centre had announced on Saturday that precaution doses will be available to everyone aged above 18 years at the private vaccination centres beginning April 10.PTI RPS NP NP

