Italy reports 61,555 coronavirus cases on Friday, 133 deaths
Italy reported 61,555 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 64,951 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 133 from 149. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 419, compared with a previous 420. Some 397,482 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 438,375, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 61,555 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 64,951 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 133 from 149. Italy has registered 161,469 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.6 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,980 on Friday, down from 10,075 a day earlier. There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 35 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 419, compared with a previous 420.
Some 397,482 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 438,375, the health ministry said.
