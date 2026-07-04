ILO Workshop Promotes Safer and Fairer Workplaces in Laos

Stronger cooperation between employers and workers can play a key role in reducing workplace discrimination, violence and harassment while improving labour standards and boosting business competitiveness in the Lao People's Democratic Republic, according to participants at a workshop supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Social Dialogue Takes Centre Stage

The two-day Bipartite Workshop to Strengthen Labour Relations Policies, Arrangements and Practices to Address Gender Discrimination, Violence and Harassment at Work was held in Vientiane on 25–26 June 2026. It was organised by the ILO in partnership with the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI).

The workshop brought together representatives from government agencies, employers' and workers' organisations, the Lao Women's Union, the National Commission for the Advancement of Women, Mothers and Children and business leaders, with participants from Luangprabang, Savannakhet and Champasak provinces. Special attention was given to the garment and manufacturing sectors, where improving workplace conditions remains an important priority. Participants explored how social dialogue and collective bargaining can strengthen labour relations while supporting productive businesses, decent work and compliance with international labour standards.

Equal Pay and Better Representation in Focus

Discussions centred on practical ways to tackle workplace discrimination, violence and harassment through stronger labour policies and improved dispute resolution. Participants exchanged experiences on handling workplace complaints and examined measures that could increase women's participation in decision-making and labour dispute processes. Equal pay for work of equal value also emerged as a key priority, with speakers stressing that fair treatment benefits both workers and employers by creating more inclusive and productive workplaces.

Athilath Oudomdeth, Deputy Director General of the Department of Labour Protection at the Lao Federation of Trade Unions, said the organisation remains committed to protecting workers' rights, ensuring equal treatment and eliminating discrimination and harassment. He added that strengthening support for labour dispute resolution and promoting equal pay are important steps towards full compliance with international labour standards.

Better Labour Standards Support Global Competitiveness

Business representatives highlighted that improving workplace equality is also becoming an economic necessity as Laos strengthens its position in international markets. Bounthieng Rattanavong, Board Director of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said promoting non-discrimination, eliminating harassment and ensuring equal pay are not only matters of workers' rights but also essential for improving productivity and maintaining competitiveness as the country moves beyond its Least Developed Country status.

ILO Specialist on Collective Bargaining and Social Dialogue Arun Kumar noted that labour standards have become increasingly important for trade and market access. He said stronger social dialogue and collective bargaining help advance gender equality while enabling Lao businesses to meet international expectations and compete more effectively in the global economy.

The workshop formed part of the ILO project "Eliminating Workplace Discrimination, Harassment and Child Labour in the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Support Trade and Compliance," which is funded by the Government of Canada through Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).