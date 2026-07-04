ILO Training Builds Stronger Collective Bargaining Skills

More than 100 labour relations professionals from around the world gathered in Turin, Italy, for an International Labour Organization (ILO) training programme designed to strengthen negotiation skills and promote more constructive collective bargaining between employers and workers.

Global Participants Learn Practical Negotiation Techniques

The five-day course, Negotiation Skills for Effective Collective Bargaining, was held from 25 to 29 May 2026 at the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO). Delivered in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese, the programme brought together 102 participants representing a wide range of countries, institutions and labour relations systems.

Collective bargaining remains one of the foundations of social dialogue, helping employers and workers negotiate fair wages, working conditions and employment rights. The ILO noted that even where legal frameworks exist, successful negotiations often depend on the ability of both sides to prepare effectively, communicate clearly and build trust throughout the process. The course encouraged participants to move away from confrontational bargaining styles and instead adopt more collaborative approaches that focus on shared interests, practical solutions and long-term agreements.

Hands-On Exercises Strengthen Real-World Skills

A strong practical component formed the heart of the programme. Participants took part in group discussions, case studies, simulations and role-playing exercises that mirrored real workplace negotiations and labour disputes. These activities allowed participants to test different negotiation strategies, examine how disagreements can escalate and explore methods for finding common ground. By working through realistic bargaining scenarios, they gained experience in preparing for negotiations, conducting discussions and reaching agreements that meet the needs of both employers and workers.

The training also highlighted the importance of communication skills, encouraging participants to develop active listening, emotional awareness, rapport-building and conflict management techniques. These exercises demonstrated how the way people communicate can be just as important as the issues being negotiated.

Focus on Trust and Long-Term Labour Relations

Another key part of the programme centred on effective preparation before negotiations begin. Participants learned how to identify the interests of both parties, assess alternatives if agreements cannot be reached, understand bargaining positions, prepare negotiation mandates and evaluate potential risks.

The ILO believes these skills help negotiators reach agreements that are practical, sustainable and capable of supporting stable workplace relationships over the long term. By understanding the priorities and limitations faced by both employers and workers, negotiators are better equipped to build solutions that benefit all sides.

Through practical learning, peer discussions and reflection on real labour relations challenges, the course strengthened participants' ability to build trust, resolve workplace disputes and contribute to more effective collective bargaining in their respective countries and organisations.