WHO Launches Global Database to Track Sexually Transmitted Infection Burden

The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced the world's first open-access global database dedicated to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), giving countries, researchers and health agencies access to standardized data that can strengthen disease surveillance and improve public health planning.

Global Platform Brings STI Data Together

The new database compiles quality-assured information on STI prevalence from low- and middle-income countries, bringing together both published and unpublished research collected from 2010 onwards. Until now, obtaining reliable country-specific and population-specific STI data has often been difficult because information was scattered across multiple sources.

WHO says the platform addresses this gap by providing a single resource where policymakers and researchers can access consistent and verified data. The organisation believes this will make it easier to understand how sexually transmitted infections affect different populations and help countries develop more targeted prevention and treatment strategies.

Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO's Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis and STIs, said the database marks an important step towards improving the global understanding of STI trends. She said making the information openly available will help countries design evidence-based interventions, strengthen surveillance systems and reduce the overall burden of sexually transmitted infections.

Five Major STIs Included in Initial Release

The database currently covers five of the world's most common sexually transmitted infections: chlamydia, gonorrhoea, herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2), syphilis and trichomoniasis. WHO has designed the platform to grow over time, allowing additional infections and new research findings to be incorporated as evidence becomes available.

As of June 2026, the database contains information drawn from 766 studies and includes 2,453 prevalence data points collected across a wide range of settings. The evidence covers household surveys, studies involving pregnant women, adolescents, sex workers, key populations, STI clinic attendees and participants in intervention and case-control studies.

To maintain high standards, WHO only includes studies with clearly defined population groups, detailed research methods, sample sizes of at least 100 participants and data collected mainly from 2010 onwards.

Supporting Better Public Health Decisions

The wide range of information included in the database allows health authorities to compare STI patterns among both the general population and groups facing higher levels of risk. WHO plans to regularly update the platform as new studies become available, ensuring that it reflects the latest scientific evidence and remains useful for addressing emerging public health challenges.

The database is expected to support policymakers, national health programmes, researchers, industry partners, community organisations and funding agencies by providing stronger evidence for decision-making. Better access to reliable STI data will help countries improve prevention programmes, allocate healthcare resources more effectively and monitor changes in infection rates over time.

WHO also expects the database to strengthen regional and global estimates of STI prevalence, providing a more accurate picture of disease trends and helping guide future international health strategies.