Left Menu

Italy reports 73,212 coronavirus cases on Friday, 202 deaths

Italy reported 73,212 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 75,020 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 202 from 166. The country has reported 16 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,076 on Friday, down from 10,231 a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:30 IST
Italy reports 73,212 coronavirus cases on Friday, 202 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 73,212 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 75,020 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 202 from 166. Italy has registered 162,466 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,076 on Friday, down from 10,231 a day earlier. There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 40 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 411, decreasing from a previous 415.

Some 437,193 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 446,180, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022