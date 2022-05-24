Left Menu

Spain's monkeypox tally rises to 48 with 11 new cases

Authorities have been investigating 237 suspected and confirmed cases of the usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa, in 19 mostly European countries since early May. Most of the infections so far have not been severe, and many, but not all, of the cases have been reported in men who have sex with men.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 23:01 IST
Spain's monkeypox tally rises to 48 with 11 new cases
  • Country:
  • Spain

Health authorities in Spain's Madrid region said they detected 11 confirmed new cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, bringing the total cases in Spain to 48, practically all in the capital city. In neighboring Portugal, which along with Spain has been one of the main hotspots of the recent outbreak of the viral disease outside its endemic areas in Africa, health authorities added two confirmed cases, putting the total at 39.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the outbreak can be contained as more governments said they would launch limited vaccinations to combat rising infections. Authorities have been investigating 237 suspected and confirmed cases of the usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa, in 19 mostly European countries since early May.

Most of the infections so far have not been severe, and many, but not all, of the cases have been reported in men who have sex with men. Symptoms include a fever and a distinctive bumpy rash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Boeing's Starliner to depart space station tomorrow; watch OFT-2's return to Earth

Boeing's Starliner to depart space station tomorrow; watch OFT-2's return to...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022