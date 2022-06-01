Left Menu

Australia in talks with U.S. to supply infant formula

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 08:06 IST
Australia is in talks with the United States to supply infant formula, an Australian government spokesperson said on Wednesday, after the apex U.S. health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage of baby food.

"The Australian government will continue to work with the Biden Administration to confirm regulatory arrangements and facilitate exports of infant formula," a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment said in an emailed statement.

Reuters reported earlier this week that several dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand have already submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to supply infant formula.

