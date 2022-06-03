N.Korea reports 82,160 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 03-06-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 02:46 IST
North Korea reported 82,160 more people showing fever symptoms amid its nationwide lockdown to stop the impoverished economy's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, state media KCNA said on Friday.
The media did not mention whether there were any new deaths.
