U.S. transport chief Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.
"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg said on Twitter https://twitter.com/SecretaryPete. A number of U.S. cabinet secretaries have tested positive for COVID-19.
