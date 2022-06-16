Chile's Boric suspends in-person agenda due to coronavirus vaccine side effects

Chilean President Gabriel Boric suspended in-person activities again on Thursday due to side effects from a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine he received earlier in the week, the presidential press office confirmed. The 36-year-old president went to his home in Santiago after receiving his second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine and has not had any public activities since then, the president's press team told Reuters.

His last activity was a ceremony with diplomats at the presidential palace on Tuesday morning. Despite suspending in-person activities, Boric continues to work from home and takes PCR tests every three days, including one scheduled for Thursday according to his team.

Boric received his first booster dose in late December, days after being elected president. The previous month, when he was still a candidate, he tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine along with other presidential candidates with whom he had contact. (Report by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas Editing by Alistair Bell)

