Left Menu

Chile's Boric suspends in-person agenda due to coronavirus vaccine side effects

Despite suspending in-person activities, Boric continues to work from home and takes PCR tests every three days, including one scheduled for Thursday according to his team. Boric received his first booster dose in late December, days after being elected president.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:55 IST
Chile's Boric suspends in-person agenda due to coronavirus vaccine side effects
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Chilean President Gabriel Boric suspended in-person activities again on Thursday due to side effects from a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine he received earlier in the week, the presidential press office confirmed. The 36-year-old president went to his home in Santiago after receiving his second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine and has not had any public activities since then, the president's press team told Reuters.

His last activity was a ceremony with diplomats at the presidential palace on Tuesday morning. Despite suspending in-person activities, Boric continues to work from home and takes PCR tests every three days, including one scheduled for Thursday according to his team.

Boric received his first booster dose in late December, days after being elected president. The previous month, when he was still a candidate, he tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine along with other presidential candidates with whom he had contact. (Report by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas Editing by Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022