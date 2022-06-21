Health News Roundup: Lebanon announces first monkeypox case; N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Beijing city reports 3 new local COVID cases on Monday as of 3 p.m

Chinese capital Beijing reported three new local COVID-19 cases on Monday as of 3 p.m., a local health official said. The three were already isolated for medical observation before confirmation of their infection, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

Omnia sees Africa increasing farm input support amid food security fears

Fertilizer manufacturer Omnia Holdings says African governments are increasing support for smallholder farmers amid fears that input costs, driven higher after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could cut crop production and worsen food insecurity. Omnia supplies fertilizer to both commercial and smallholder farmers in several sub-Saharan African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya and Tanzania.

N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic

North Korea has dispatched medical crews and epidemiological investigators to a province battling the outbreak of an intestinal disease, state media reported on Sunday. At least 800 families suffering from what North Korea has only called an "acute enteric epidemic" have received aid in South Hwanghae Province so far.

Russia accuses G20 members of politicizing health talks after criticism over Ukraine

Russia on Monday accused some members of the Group of 20 major economies of politicizing a meeting on global health, as it faced criticism over how its invasion of Ukraine in February had plunged its healthcare system into chaos. The war in Ukraine has overshadowed G20 meetings this year, with current chair Indonesia struggling to keep the group united and resisting pressure from Western members to exclude Russia.

Saudi lifts COVID-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam

Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported. Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.

Lebanon announces first monkeypox case - state news agency

Lebanon announced on Monday its first case of monkeypox, the state news agency NNA reported, quoting the health ministry.

The patient had come from abroad and is currently quarantining at home, NNA quoted a ministry statement as saying.

Macau shuts most businesses amid COVID outbreak, casinos stay open

The world's biggest gambling hub Macau began its second day of mass COVID-19 testing on Monday after dozens of locally transmitted cases were discovered over the weekend, with most businesses shut but casinos remaining open. The testing of Macau's roughly 600,000 residents is expected to end on Tuesday as the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China's "zero COVID" policy aiming to eradicate all outbreaks at just about any cost.

Pfizer to buy 8.1 percent stake in French vaccines company Valneva

U.S. healthcare giant Pfizer has agreed to invest 90.5 million euros ($95.24 million) to buy an 8.1% percent stake in French vaccines company, as the companies announced developments in their partnership to tackle the Lyme disease. Pfizer will buy the stake in Valneva, which is also working on its COVID-19 vaccine, at a price of 9.49 euros per share, via a reserved capital increase.

U.S. rolls out COVID vaccine for tots

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months, allowing a nationwide rollout to start next week. The CDC's move came after a panel of advisers to the institution voted earlier on Saturday to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for those children.

(With inputs from agencies.)