Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 15:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any community-level spread of COVID-19 during the previous week，a Shanghai government official said on Sunday.

The Chinese econonic hub lifted a two month city-wide lockdown on June 1, but many establishments have remained unable to offer indoor dining since mid-March.

Shanghai reported no new locally transmitted cases - either symptomatic or asymptomatic - for June 24 and June 25.

