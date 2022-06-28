Left Menu

Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 04:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 04:18 IST
More than 3,400 confirmed monkeypox cases and one death were reported to the World Health Organization as of last Wednesday, with a majority of them from Europe, the agency said in an update on Monday. WHO said that since June 17, 1,310 new cases were reported to the agency, with eight new countries reporting monkeypox cases.

Monkeypox is not yet a global health emergency, WHO ruled last week, although WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was deeply concerned about the outbreak.

